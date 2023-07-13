Jared Kushner testified before grand jury investigating 2020 election interference, source says

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

(CNN) — Jared Kushner, former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, testified before the grand jury investigating the aftermath of the 2020 election and the actions of the then-president and others, a source familiar with the testimony confirmed to CNN.

A spokesman for Kushner declined to immediately comment.

The New York Times first reported on the testimony.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

