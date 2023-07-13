ICC prosecutor says he is investigating alleged new war crimes in Sudan’s Darfur region

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The International Criminal Court prosecutor says he is investigating alleged new war crimes and crimes against humanity in Sudan’s western Darfur region during the current conflict that has killed over 3,000 and displaced more than 3 million. Karim Khan told the U.N. Security Council on Thursday that fighting between government forces and the paramilitary Rapid Security Forces has spilled into Darfur which was wracked by bloodshed and atrocities in 2003. He said the country is now “in peril of allowing history to repeat itself.” In 2005, the Security Council referred the situation in Darfur to the ICC and Khan said the court still has a mandate under that resolution to investigate crimes there.

