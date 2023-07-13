Fire kills nearly every animal at Florida wildlife center

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An early morning fire has killed multiple animals at a wildlife center in Florida. Officials say a fire broke out around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach, which is near St. Petersburg on Florida’s Gulf Coast. In a social media post, the center said nearly all the animals were lost in the fire. Sonny Flynn, who owns the center, says Sonny Flynn, who owns the center, told WTSP that all of the mammals inside the building died and many of the reptiles were injured. She says about 95% of the animals at the center were what they call “pet surrenders.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.