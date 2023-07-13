Egypt, Ethiopian leaders discuss Blue Nile dam ahead of Cairo summit on deadly Sudan conflict
By JACK JEFFERY
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president and Ethiopia’s prime minister have met to discuss bilateral relations, including construction of a dam on the Blue Nile. Their rare meeting was on the eve of a summit in Cairo that President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi is hosting on Sudan. Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is set to attend Thursday’s summit, along with leaders from South Sudan, Chad, Eritrea, Central African Republic and Libya. Egypt has been at odds with Ethiopia over the dam. Ethiopia says it needs the dam to bring electricity to millions of people. Sudan and Egypt fear it will reduce the amount of water they receive downstream on the Nile River.