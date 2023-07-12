Vandals in Naples destroy seminal artwork by 90-year-old Italian artist Michelangelo Pistoletto

MILAN (AP) — Vandals have set fire and destroyed a seminal artwork by one of Italy’s most famous living artists. By the time flames were doused, all that was left of the installation by Michelangelo Pistoletto outside Naples City Hall was a charred frame. The artwork titled “Venere degli stracci,” (“Venus of the Rags”) featured a large plaster neoclassical nude Venus picking through a mountain of rags. It had been on display in Naples since June 28. The 90-year-old artist told Milan daily newspaper Corriere della Sera that the reason for the attack early Wednesday could be many and said that “the world is going up in flames anyway.”

