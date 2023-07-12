Suspect in Vegas Strip resort standoff to remain jailed as fugitive in Colorado kidnapping case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge set bail at $750,000 for a man jailed on kidnapping and other charges after a Las Vegas Strip standoff that saw furniture flying from a 21st-floor window at Caesars Palace. But even if he posts bail, Matthew Mannix of Golden, Colorado, will remain jailed at least until a court hearing Thursday on a fugitive warrant in a kidnapping case in his home state. Mannix is accused of holding a woman hostage for more than five hours on Tuesday and telling security officers and police that he had a gun. Police say the woman was released with minor injuries when Mannix surrendered, and a knife was found, but not a gun.

