Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain is sweltering under an unrelenting heat wave as temperatures start to build toward what is forecast to be a torrid weekend across southern Europe. Spain’s weather service says thermometers could potentially hit 113 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas of the Iberian Peninsula, which are under alert for extreme heat. The heat wave is causing restless nights across the country. Over 100 weather stations registered temperatures of at least 95 degrees as early as 6 a.m. Wednesday. While some relief is in store for the Iberian Peninsula, other European countries including Italy and Greece will sweat through the weekend.

