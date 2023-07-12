Sheriff asks court to send suspect in deputy’s strangulation death to Indiana prison system

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The sheriff in Indiana’s Marion County has filed court papers requesting that a man accused of killing a deputy be transferred to the custody of the state Department of Correction. Sheriff Kerry Forestal said in court documents Wednesday that Orlando Mitchell poses a “risk of serious bodily injury or death to others.” Authorities say the 34-year-old Mitchell used his handcuff chain to strangle 61-year-old Deputy John Durm on Monday in a transport van after returning from a hospital visit. A telephone message seeking comment on Forestal’s request has been left for an attorney representing Mitchell.

