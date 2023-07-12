Serbian president says the real reason for US sanctions against Serbian spy chief is his Russia ties

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic says the real reason why the country’s intelligence chief is facing U.S. sanctions is his position toward Russia and not corruption allegations. The U.S. imposed sanctions on Aleksandar Vulin, accusing him of involvement in illegal arms shipments, drug trafficking and misuse of public office. Vulin, who is openly pro-Russian, was appointed spy chief for the Balkan state last year. Vulin previously served as Serbia’s interior minister. In that role, he visited Moscow last August, a rare visit by a European state official that underscored Belgrade’s refusal to join Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Serbia is a candidate for European Union membership, but has maintained friendly relations with Moscow.

