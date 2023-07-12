Pueblo considering raising lodging tax to help pay for child care

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Pueblo is considering raising its current lodging tax to help pay for child care in the city.

Right now, Pueblo residents pay a 4.3% tax. If the new proposal is passed, the tax would be increased by 1.5%. That would generate an estimated $523,000 per year, specially earmarked for child care.

Currently, that lodging tax goes back into the city's general fund.

Lodging taxes are common throughout the state, according to data from the Colorado Municipal League. Some areas don't have any tax and in others - like Aurora - the tax is up to 8%.

In 2022, the Colorado Legislature passed a bill making it so local governments could use some of their lodging taxes toward child care costs - which several local communities have already considered.

The program would be targeted to help middle-income families who struggle to pay for child care but don't qualify for federally subsidized child care.

If the proposal passes, most of the excess tax money generated within city limits would go to the Children's First Program at Pueblo Community College The program is authorized by the state to coordinate all licensed child care programs in Pueblo County.

The cost savings would be dispersed to the child care organizations and passed on to families on a sliding scale basis.