Pueblo City Council considers raising lodging tax to help pay for child care

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Currently, residents who stay in Pueblo pay a 4.3% tax but the city council is considering raising that by 1.5% to put towards subsidizing childcare.

According to our partners at the Pueblo Chieftan, the tax increase would generate an estimated $523,000 per year, specifically for childcare.

Last year, the Colorado Legislature passed a bill allowing local governments to use some of their lodging tax revenue towards childcare.

Eagle County voters passed a measure diverting some of the lodging tax to child care in 2022.

If passed, the initiative would benefit middle-income families who need help paying for childcare but make above the income limit set for state and federally subsidized childcare.

The Chieftan said, if the proposal passes, most of the excess tax money generated within city limits would go to the Children First Program at Pueblo Community College.

That program will coordinate all licensed child care programs in Pueblo County.

After the childcare programs are subsidized a little, the savings will eventually be passed onto families on a sliding scale basis.