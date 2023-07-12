One person dead after being hit by car on Academy; road closed for investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- One person is now dead after being hit by a car on the east side of Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs Police state a call for the incident came in around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12.

Details are limited at this time but what we do know is that the incident occurred on Academy between Platte and Bijou.

One person died as a result of the incident but no further information has been released on the other parties involved or the extent of injuries.

Springs Police say Academy is closed in both directions between Platte and Bijou and will remain closed as investigation efforts continue.

This is a developing story as we work to gather more information.