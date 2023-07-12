Northern lights might be visible this week, but most of the U.S. won’t see them
By MADDIE BURAKOFF
AP Science Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The northern lights could be visible for some people this week, but most of the U.S. will miss out. The shimmering green curtain of the aurora is more likely to be spotted in Canada and Alaska. Few people in the northern U.S. will be able to spot a faint glow on the horizon. It won’t be the light show that early forecasts had predicted. These displays happen when particles from the sun collide with the Earth’s atmosphere and release energy as colorful light. Solar activity is expected to keep rising in the next couple of years, which could mean more auroras are on the way.