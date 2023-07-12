Live Updates | Russia warns of ‘potentially very dangerous’ G7 security guarantees for Ukraine

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The Kremlin spokesman says Russia considers plans by G7 nations to offer Ukraine security guarantees “extremely ill-judged and potentially very dangerous.” Dmitry Peskov made the comments to reporters on Wednesday after Britain issued a statement a day earlier on plans by the G7 to agree to a “significant international framework for Ukraine’s long-term security arrangements.” A joint statement to be signed by G7 members on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Lithuania would mark the first time “that this many countries have agreed a comprehensive long-term security arrangement of this kind with another country,” the British government said.

