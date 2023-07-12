Influencer arrested over TikTok video satirizing wealthy Emiratis in Dubai shows limits on freedoms

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A popular online influencer has been arrested in Dubai over a satirical TikTok video in which he portrays a brash Emirati on a spending spree inside a luxury car showroom. The sketch, in which he tosses stacks of bills at bewildered employees, poked fun at the lavish lifestyles on display in the city, known for its skyscrapers and over-the-top tourism attractions. Authorities accuse him of posting “propaganda” that “harms the public interest” and “ridicules” Emirati citizens. Dubai is more socially lenient than much of the Middle East, with a relaxed dress code, bars and even a local comedy scene. But vaguely worded laws forbid any speech deemed critical of authorities or insulting to the United Arab Emirates, the federation of sheikhdoms that includes Dubai.

