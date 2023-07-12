Inflation drops to 3% and Biden hopes to turn a weakness with voters into a strength

WASHINGTON (AP) — The politics of inflation took a sharp turn with a new report showing consumer prices rose at the slowest pace since the early months of Joe Biden’s presidency. Republicans have hammered Biden over the cost of groceries, gasoline, utilities and more. They say Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and push for electric vehicles are responsible for pushing inflation to a four-decade high. The GOP argument has resonated with voters. But the report on consumer prices for June suggests that inflation has eased dramatically without any of the job losses that some economists and Republican leaders said would occur.

