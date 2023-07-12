Ex-US attorney, who appeared on ‘Survivor,’ to face state senator in Washington AG race

SEATTLE (AP) — Nick Brown, who recently stepped down as U.S. attorney for western Washington, has announced he is running to become the state’s next attorney general. He will face off against state Sen. Manka Dhingra, a longtime prosecutor herself. Both Democrats are aiming to replace Bob Ferguson, who kicked off an exploratory campaign for governor in May, after Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee said he won’t seek a fourth term. Brown served as Inslee’s counsel from 2013-17. He also has a more unusual qualification for the job: He was a contestant on the second season of the reality show, “Survivor.” Dhingra serves as deputy majority leader and has been a senior deputy prosecutor in King County for 20 years.

