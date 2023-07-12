An inmate used the chain of his handcuffs to choke an Indiana sheriff’s deputy who later died at hospital, affidavit says

By Sara Smart, CNN

(CNN) — An inmate in Indianapolis allegedly used the chain of his handcuffs to choke a sheriff’s deputy who died shortly after, court documents obtained by a local station show.

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm was returning the detainee from a medical appointment Monday morning when he was attacked, the Indianapolis Metro Police Department said in a news release. Durm, 61, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He leaves behind his wife and four children, police said.

The attack on the deputy was captured on video, according to a probable cause affidavit from an IMPD detective obtained by CNN affiliate WISH dated Tuesday.

Durm can be seen on video arriving back at the jail in a sheriff’s office jail transport van, getting out of the vehicle and walking towards the rear door to open it, according to the affidavit.

Durm is seen opening an inner door to the van while holding a milk crate, and the inmate also steps out, the document says. Authorities have identified the inmate as Orlando Mitchell. CNN has been unable to determine if Mitchell has legal representation.

In the video, Mitchell is seen stepping behind the deputy, placing his hands around Durm’s neck and allegedly using “the chain linking his handcuffs to choke” the officer, according to the affidavit.

The two fall to the ground in a struggle and the inmate allegedly continues to choke the deputy until “Durm quits moving,” the affidavit says.

The inmate then got off of Durm, found the handcuff key, removed his handcuffs and drove off in the jail van before crashing it into a wooden light pole.

Deputies and officers with the metro police department took the suspect into custody there, the Monday police news release said. At least one deputy received minor injuries during the arrest and was treated at the scene, police added.

In a later post, the department said it was mourning Durm’s loss, saying he “dedicated an incredible 38 years of his life to serving and protecting our community.”

“During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers go out to Deputy Durm’s family, friends, and colleagues,” the police department said. “Rest easy Deputy Durm. We’ll take it from here.”

