3 tax prep firms shared ‘extraordinarily sensitive’ data about taxpayers with Meta, lawmakers say
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Some congressional Democrats say three large tax preparation firms sent “extraordinarily sensitive” information on tens of millions of taxpayers to Facebook parent company Meta over at least two years. Their report issued Wednesday urges federal agencies to investigate and potentially go to court over the information H&R Block, TaxAct and Tax Slayer shared with the social media giant. In a letter to the heads of the IRS, the Justice Department, the Federal Trade Commission and the IRS watchdog, the lawmakers say the findings “reveal a shocking breach of taxpayer privacy.” The tax prep companies say they take the privacy of their customers seriously.