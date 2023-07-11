TRACKING THE HEAT

Skip to Content
10:06 PM
9:23 PM

TONIGHT: Overnight lows stay mild in the 50's and 60's with partly clear skies in places

TOMORROW: High pressure is contributing to a large bubble of excessive heat across the desert southwest and the four corners region allowing for unseasonably warm temps to hang on through the day with highs soaring into the 90's to low 100's once again alongside 80's for local mtn cities.

EXTENDED: High pressure breaks down late week allowing a return to more seasonal temps in the 70's and 80's as well as a chance for storms by Friday and Saturday

Merry Matthews

Merry is KRDO's chief meteorologist.

