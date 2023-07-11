Thousands gather in Bosnia and commemorate the 1995 Srebrenica massacre anniversary

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of people are gathering in Srebrenica for the annual ritual of commemorating the 1995 massacre in the eastern town and to give a dignified burial to the victims unearthed from mass graves and only recently identified through DNA analysis. Twenty-eight years after they were brutally murdered, 27 men and three teenage boys will be laid to rest Tuesday at a vast and ever-expanding memorial cemetery just outside Srebrenica, joining more than 6,600 massacre victims already reburied there. More than 8,000 Bosniak — mainly Muslim — men and boys were killed in July 1995 in Srebrenica, after Bosnian Serb troops took hold of the eastern town in the closing months of the country’s 1992-95 interethnic war. The carnage has been declared a genocide by two UN courts.

