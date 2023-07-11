Things to know about a landslide that has destroyed homes in Southern California

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Leaders of a Southern California city hit by a destructive landslide are planning to vote on a resolution to declare a local emergency. The resolution on the Rolling Hills Estate City Council agenda Tuesday night will allow the city to request funds from the state Office of Emergency Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. A staff report on the resolution says the costs of responding to the landslide are unknown because it is still evolving. Ten of 12 red-tagged homes have been destroyed and others are being monitored. The cause of the landslide has yet to be determined.

