Thai police detain 2 German suspects in the abduction and killing of German businessman

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai media say police have detained two Germans in connection with the abduction and slaying of another German, whose dismembered body was found in a freezer in a southern Thailand home. A report in the Khaosod newspaper said a 52-year-old German man was apprehended in Bangkok on Tuesday evening after a 47-year-old German woman turned herself in to police. The body of Hans-Peter Mack, a 62-year-old real estate broker, was found Monday night stuffed into a freezer in a home in Nong Prue, an upscale settlement popular with foreigners northeast of Pattaya.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.