North Korea fires ballistic missile, South says

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) — North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday.

The launch comes after Pyongyang earlier this week threatened to shoot down US military reconnaissance planes that fly over nearby waters in the East Sea, also know as the Sea of Japan.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

