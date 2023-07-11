NFR Open at Pikes Peak or Best Rodeo is homecoming for Prowers County barrel racer

Shali Lord has many full time jobs: rancher, mother and barrel racer.

Lord is one of just three rodeo competitors who have qualified for the NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo in Colorado Springs this week. She's a seasoned veteran of the sport who is also a mother of two and helps manage a ranch the size of a small county.

"It's a different way of life, for sure, but it's absolutely wonderful," said Lord. "We're lucky if a text can go through."

Lord's ranch is several miles outside of Lamar in Prowers County. Her nearest neighbor, not family, is roughly 7-10 miles away. It's a peaceful area. It also takes a family army to keep it that way.

"It takes a whole family to do it. So I think it's a lot of work. You need a lot of extra help," said Lord.

Lord grew up in Black Forest but began barrel racing at a very young age. It's in her blood.

"I ride every day. We get young horses coming up, the seasoned rodeo horses ready, just making sure they're in shape and tuned up and ready to go, to compete and win at this level," said Lord.

Lord has competed in the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo nearly two dozen times. It's always a homecoming she looks forward to.

"We would of course love to win the Pikes Peak or Bust, that's our main goal, so we're looking forward to it and hoping to be back in that final round," said Lord.

And fans have to love her chances of winning. Lord has been to the Wrangler national finals twice, the Mountain State Circuit finals 18 times. And she won the Ram Circuit Finals in 2007.

Aside from her work ethic and experience, knowing her horses sets Lord apart from the competition.

"Mainly the amount of training they've had ... It just depends on their maturity and if they show you signs they're ready to go," said Lord.

"You put a lot of training in and you might not know if they're gonna be good, but you just have to train them and season them and haul them and hope for the best," she said. "I think with time, the barrel horses get better. They just have more experience. I think they just get really good when they're a little bit older, more seasoning and stuff."

It's training, knowledge, and "blood, sweat and tears," according to Lord. But it's hard work that's quickly becoming a cherished family tradition. Not only does Lord's husband compete, her daughter is now as well.

"It's just a love you will always have and I just enjoy doing it. And now I'm able to do it with my daughter. So it makes it even better," said Lord.

The NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo kicks off Tuesday night and runs through Saturday at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs. You can buy tickets and learn more here.