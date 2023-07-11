‘I will not stay quiet’: Israel evicts Palestinian family from home after 45-year legal battle

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities have evicted a Palestinian family from their contested apartment in Jerusalem’s Old City after a yearslong legal battle, the family said. Activists say the Ghaith-Sub Laban family’s eviction on Tuesday is part of a wider trend of Israeli settlers, backed by the government, encroaching on Palestinian neighborhoods and cementing Israeli control by seizing property in east Jerusalem. Settlers claim the family are squatters who had been living in an apartment formerly owned by Jews. Earlier this year Israel’s Supreme Court struck down the family’s final appeal, capping a 45-year-long legal battle over their right to live in the apartment.

