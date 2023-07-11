Budget troubles won’t change California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s goals for 2nd term, he tells AP
By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says looming multi-billion budget deficits will not change his agenda for his second term in office. Newsom told The Associated Press in an interview he is committed to maintaining policies he pushed for during his first term. Newsom said he is bothered by criticism from some environmental groups. He questioned the effectiveness of their criticism, saying he believes he has the best record on climate of any U.S. governor. Newsom also said he is supportive of a proposal that would let more people with mental illness be detained against their will. California has the largest homeless population of any state.