USAA, Denver Fire Department, and Broncos’ Justin Simmons team up for Wildfire Prevention Campaign

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- The United Services Automobile Association (USAA) has teamed up with the Denver Fire Department and Broncos All-Pro Safety Justin Simmons to raise awareness and educate the public on wildfire prevention in a new campaign.

The campaign meeting will take place Tuesday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., at the Denver Fire Station 39 located at 9150 50th Avenue in Denver.

Leaders from the Denver Fire Department will join Simmons in the campaign to offer tips, discuss the importance of preparing for wildfires, and demonstrate simple steps that can be taken to protect our homes and public lands.

Following the program, USAA officials state Simmons will meet with military and firefighter personnel to sign autographs and show his appreciation for the Denver community.

For more information on how to protect your home from wildfires visit the USAA website at the link here.

For more information about the event call (704)-493-9975.