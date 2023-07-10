Skip to Content
Third suspect arrested in string of copper thefts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A string of copper thefts in Colorado Springs have now led to a third arrest. 

On Thursday, July 6,  the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two suspects, Angel Wallace and Anthony Hazzard, who they state were connected to several copper thefts and burglaries across Colorado Springs.

The arrests came after a facilities maintenance worker at the Historic Union Printers Home said they had noticed people inside the building stripping electrical wires.

The CSPD reported at the time of the incident, however, they were only able to arrest two out of three of the suspects involved with the robbery at the Printers Home. 

According to the CSPD, the third suspect, now identified as Darrell Oliver Junior, came back to the building on Friday, July 7, and CSPD reported they found him cutting more copper pipes and wires. 

Junior was arrested at the scene the same day and is now being held at the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond. 

