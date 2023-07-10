New Delhi schools close after monsoon floods kill at least 15, Pakistan on alert for more flooding

NEW DELHI (AP) — Schools in New Delhi have closed after heavy monsoon rains battered the Indian capital, caused landslides and flash floods in the country’s north and killed at least 15 people over the last three days. The torrential rain over the weekend left parts of New Delhi on Monday overflowing with water that submerged roads and stranded residents. The northern hill states were the worst affected, with 10 people killed in flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand states. In neighboring Pakistan, which has also been pelted by monsoon rains, authorities were on alert for the season’s first flooding after India diverted waters from dams into the Ravi River, which flows from India into Pakistan.

