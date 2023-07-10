CSPD: Wanted suspect found dead inside vehicle after barricading himself

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday evening, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to the area of Potter Dr. and Maxwell Dr. to locate a wanted party.

CSPD said when officers arrived in the area, the suspect was located and he immediately barricaded himself inside a vehicle. They then set up containment and attempted to communicate with the man.

According to CSPD, "after a while they learned the suspect was deceased inside the vehicle." The department added that no officers were injured and no officer fired their weapon or used lethal force during this call.

The investigation into this death is ongoing but all parties involved are accounted for and there is no danger to the public, CSPD said.