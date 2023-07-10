Construction update reminder for traffic changes on South Academy Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)-- The City of Colorado Springs is warning drivers of restricted access that will be taking place on Pikes Peak Avenue and South Academy Boulevard.

The restrictions will be in effect Monday, July 10, and crew members will be closing the area for one month to remove the existing and install a new underground waterline across the intersection.

During construction work, access to eastbound and westbound Pikes Peak will be closed.

Eastbound Pikes Peak Avenue traffic will only have access to and from northbound Southbound Academy Boulevard.

Westbound Pikes Peak Avenue traffic will only have access to and from southbound South Academy Boulevard.

However, City officials state northbound and southbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will not be impacted but southbound Academy Boulevard traffic will remain reduced to one lane.

Underground construction work resumes on South Academy Boulevard between Platte Avenue and Airport Road; as well as the south segment between east Fountain Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive.

Officials state crews have permanently closed the existing eastbound Hancock Expressway on-ramp to Southbound Academy Boulevard.

Eastbound Hancock Expressway traffic will now turn right at the intersection to access South Academy Boulevard.

Crews will reinstate two lanes of traffic on Southbound Academy Boulevard once construction is complete.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternative routes during this time.

For more information, view the map below and/or visit the project website at the link here.