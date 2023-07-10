As temperatures soared in Europe last year, so did heat-related deaths, study finds

BERLIN (AP) — Scientists say crushing temperatures that blanketed Europe last summer may have led to more than 61,000 heat-related deaths. They say the findings highlight the need for governments to address the health impacts of global warming. In their study, published Monday in the journal Nature Medicine, researchers examined official mortality figures from 35 European countries. They found a marked increase in deaths from late May to early September last year, compared with the average recorded over a 30-year period. The increase in heat-related deaths was higher among older people, women and in Mediterranean countries, they found. But the data also indicated that measures taken in France since a deadly heatwave two decades ago may have helped prevent deaths there last year.

