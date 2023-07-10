A popular Tennessee soccer coach left his phone at a restaurant. Police say they discovered videos on the device of him allegedly raping unconscious boys

By Eli Masket and Mitchell McCluskey, CNN

(CNN) — Police say they have arrested a “popular” Tennessee soccer coach after finding videos on his cell phone depicting unconscious boys being raped.

Camilo Hurtado Campos is being held in Franklin, Tennessee, on charges of rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor with additional charges expected to be filed, according to a Sunday news release from the Franklin Police Department.

Police say they were alerted after Campos left his phone at a restaurant and employees went through the device, looking for information about the owner so they could return it.

“What they found, instead, were dozens of unconscionable videos and pictures of children, and so they called police,” authorities said in the news release.

Authorities investigated and found hundreds of disturbing images and videos on the 63-year-old’s phone, according to the release. Police say Campos “recorded himself raping unconscious boys between approximately 9 and 17 years old.”

So far, the rapes of “at least 10 children” were found on the phone, and detectives have managed to identify two of the victims by working with local schools, the news release states.

Detectives say the victims may not even know they were raped due to being in an unconscious state.

Campos has lived in in the city of Franklin, just south of Nashville, for the past two decades.

The soccer coach would allegedly frequent school playgrounds where he would approach and recruit children to play soccer, many of whom he would later invite to his home after gaining their trust, authorities said in the release.

Franklin police are still trying to identify the remaining children and want to hear from anyone that has been associated with Campos.

Campos’ bond has been set at $525,000, a spokesperson for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said.

It is not clear if Campos has retained legal representation.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.