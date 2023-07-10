A drive-by shooting kills a 9-year-old Chicago boy at his grandmother’s birthday party

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a drive-by shooting killed a 9-year-old boy at his grandmother’s birthday party. It happened in Franklin Park, Illinois, just outside Chicago. Franklin Park police director Michael Witz said Ulysses Campos was with a group of children playing outside during the party Saturday night when four to six shots were fired from a moving vehicle. Police say the boy was struck in the chest and died at a hospital. Police say they’ve taken a person of interest into custody and found the car suspected in the shooting. They’re asking anyone with more information to come forward.

