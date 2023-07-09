No jackpot winners after Saturday’s Powerball drawing, prize jumps to an estimated $650 million

By Nouran Salahieh, Ashley Williams and Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — There were no jackpot winners after Saturday’s Powerball drawing for the massive $615 million prize – the 10th largest Powerball prize in history, according to its website.

The winning numbers were 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and the Powerball was 18.

Monday’s estimated jackpot now rises to $650 million, with a $328.3 million lump-sum cash value, according to Powerball. A winner would be able to choose between the annuitized prize over 30 years or to take the lump-sum payment. Both prizes are before taxes, according to lottery officials.

Three tickets on Saturday matched the first five numbers for a prize of $1 million each, sold in California, Illinois and Colorado, according to the Powerball website.

There have now been 34 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Saturday’s prize had soared from an estimated $590 million on Friday.

“The decision to raise the jackpot was the result of strong ticket sales and an increase in the interest rates used to fund the annuitized prize,” a spokesperson for the Multi-State Lottery Association, which helps run the Powerball, told CNN in an email.

The last time a lottery player matched all five white balls and the red Powerball was on April 19, when a winning ticket in Ohio earned a grand prize of $252.6 million.

No ticket matched all six numbers Wednesday – white balls 17, 24, 48, 62, 68 and red Powerball 23. However, three tickets sold in Florida, New York and Ohio matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes.

The largest-ever Powerball prize of $2.04 billion was won in California on November 7, 2022.

The Powerball isn’t the only massive lottery prize this week. The Mega Millions jackpot is also approaching half a billion dollars, making it the 14th largest prize in Mega Millions history. Players will have a chance to claim the $480 million jackpot during Tuesday’s drawing.

