Stephenson resigns from PGA Tour board over ‘serious concerns’ about Saudi deal, according to report

The Washington Post is reporting former AT&T Chairman Randall Stephenson has resigned from the PGA Tour policy board. His resignation letter cites serious concerns over the tour’s proposed partnership with Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund. The PGA Tour confirmed the resignation in a memo to its members citing Stephenson’s 12 years on the board. Stephenson says he intended to resign a week after the tour cut its deal with the Public Investment Fund. He says he waited when PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan took a monthlong leave for a health issue. The Saudi deal still requires board approval.

