Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, Mexico’s veteran political chameleon, has died

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s veteran political chameleon, Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, has died at the age of 89. His family did not give a cause of death, but he had been in ill health for some time. Since entering politics in the 1970s, Muñoz Ledo was never far from the center of power, even if that meant changing parties. Tributes poured in from most of Mexico’s political parties; he had belonged to most of them at some point. And many of the tributes began with phrases like “despite our differences,” because Muñoz Ledo eventually broke with all of them.

