Las Vegas police officer set to go on trial over $165k stolen in 3 casino heists

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing nearly $165,000 in three casino heists is scheduled to face a jury as prosecutors paint him as a gambling addict who grew increasingly desperate under a crush of debt. The federal trial for Caleb Rogers beginning Monday morning will likely last through the end of the week. Prosecutors claim Rogers carried out the casino robberies off the Las Vegas Strip between November 2021 and February 2022 while armed with a department-issued weapon. Rogers’ attorney says the federal government’s evidence tying him to two of the robberies is weak.

