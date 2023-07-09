1 dead, more than 20 hurt after SUV driving the wrong way rams into a Chicago city bus

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — One woman is dead and more than 20 others were injured in a fiery collision between a Chicago city bus and an SUV driving the wrong way down the road Sunday morning, police said.

The woman was a passenger in a Dodge Journey SUV traveling the wrong way on South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police. Two others were in the vehicle, authorities said.

The SUV, which was driving south, hit the bus as it was heading north just before 6 a.m., according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

When first responders got to the scene, they found a vehicle on fire and more than 20 people injured, officials said.

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. A man driving the vehicle was hospitalized and is in critical condition. The third passenger, a woman, is also in critical condition at a local hospital.

More than 20 people were triaged at the scene of the crash, the Chicago Fire Department wrote on Twitter. The bus driver and 12 passengers were taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries, officials said.

CNN has reached out to the fire department and Chicago Transit Authority for more information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.