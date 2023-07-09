1 man arrested, 1 sought in connection with Kansas nightclub shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old man is in custody in connection with a mass shooting a week ago inside a Kansas nightclub, and police have identified a second man being sought. Wichita police arrested the man Friday as a suspect in the shooting on July 2 at City Nightz in downtown Wichita. Nine people suffered gunshot wounds and two others were trampled in the chaos that followed the 1 a.m. shooting. No one died. It wasn’t immediately clear if the man has been charged. Police on Saturday also asked for the public’s assistance in finding a 23-year-old man they say may have a connection to the shooting.

By The Associated Press

