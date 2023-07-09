1 dead, 15 injured after SUV traveling wrong way collides with Chicago bus

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say an SUV traveling the wrong way along a Chicago lakefront road has collided with a city bus, killing one of the SUV’s passengers and injuring 15 other people. Police say a man was driving a Dodge Journey south along northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive when it crashed into a Chicago Transit Authority bus about 6 a.m. Sunday. Police say a female passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead at a hospital, while the SUV’s driver and another female passenger were hospitalized in critical condition. WLS-TV reports Chicago fire officials say the driver of the bus and 12 passengers were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.