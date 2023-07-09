Skip to Content
News

1 dead, 15 injured after SUV traveling wrong way collides with Chicago bus

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By
Published 10:07 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say an SUV traveling the wrong way along a Chicago lakefront road has collided with a city bus, killing one of the SUV’s passengers and injuring 15 other people. Police say a man was driving a Dodge Journey south along northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive when it crashed into a Chicago Transit Authority bus about 6 a.m. Sunday. Police say a female passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead at a hospital, while the SUV’s driver and another female passenger were hospitalized in critical condition. WLS-TV reports Chicago fire officials say the driver of the bus and 12 passengers were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content