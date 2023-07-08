4 militants attack a police station and kill an officer in southeast Iran, state TV says

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV says four militants attacked a police station with grenades in the country’s southeast. The armed group attacked a police station on Saturday morning in Zahedan a city in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan province, about 30 kilometers (18.64 miles) from the border with Pakistan, triggering a shootout. One policeman was killed. The report quoted Alireza Marhamati, the province’s deputy governor, as saying the militants were trying to gain access to the police station and were equipped with grenades, but did not elaborate further.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.