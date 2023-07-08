Seven people including two children are killed by a gas explosion in a van in eastern Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A government official says a fire in a passenger van in eastern Pakistan killed seven people, including two children. The dead included four members of the same family — a woman, her daughter and her two granddaughters. Eight passengers received burn injuries of various degrees. The official said the incident occurred on Saturday in the Sargodha district of Punjab province after a liquefied petroleum gas cylinder fitted in the vehicle leaked and exploded. The van was immediately engulfed in flames. Five passengers died at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Three of the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

