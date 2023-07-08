England soccer stars who will miss the Women’s World Cup sit in Royal Box at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Some of the injured players on England’s national soccer team were treated like royalty at Wimbledon with the Women’s World Cup just a few days away. Fran Kirby, Beth Mead and Leah Williamson were all in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch some tennis on Day 6. That’s the traditional day when sports greats are invited to the All England Club. Plenty of tennis greats were also among the guests. Billie Jean King, Rosie Casals, Stefan Edberg and Sue Barker were there alongside athletes and former greats from other sports such as gymnasts, field hockey players and rugby players.

