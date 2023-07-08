Skip to Content
Authorities search for “dangerous” inmate who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail using sheets

Published 7:03 AM

WARREN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an inmate described as “very dangerous” who officials say escaped from a jail in northwestern Pennsylvania using bed sheets. Warren police say Michael Burham was last seen wearing a blue denim coat from the jail, white and orange pants, and orange shoes. Police say Burham was being held on arson and burglary charges and was a suspect in a homicide investigation. They say he is also associated with a prior carjacking and kidnapping of a local couple. A county spokeswoman says he escaped using bed sheets tied together.

