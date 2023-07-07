Teenagers found with stolen car and gun

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) — Colorado Springs police were patrolling Memorial Park when they spotted the stolen car around 7:30 Friday night.

They later found the car on Bijou St., a few blocks north of the Memorial Park skate park. When police moved in, some teenagers got out and tried to run away. Eventually, they were all apprehended. The driver of the car had a stolen pistol, and one of the passengers was also armed.

We don’t know their identities, but we do know they were all between the ages of 14 and 16.