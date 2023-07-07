Sheriff’s office seeks public’s help in identifying shooting suspects in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is seeking the public's help in identifying a shooting suspect(s) in the Security-Widefield area of El Paso County.

Just after 3 a.m. Friday morning, July 7, deputies responded to a shots-fired call in the 4000 block of Witches Hollow Ln. The EPCSO said when they arrived they found that multiple gunshots had been fired into an occupied home. No one was injured.

If anyone has information about this incident or surveillance footage from the area, the EPCSO encourages you to contact them at their tip line at (719) 520-7777.