Poland starts observances of WWII massacres by Ukrainians that have marred neighbourly ties

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister and Catholic church leaders have begun observances to honor victims of World War II massacres. The lack of official reconciliation over Poles killed by Ukrainian nationalists during the war has marred the tightening strategic relations between the neighboring nations. Warsaw is among the staunchest supporters of Kyiv in its war against Russia’s aggression. The close ties seem to provide an opportunity to deal with the hurtful and divisive past. On Friday, Poland held the first in a series of observances for some 100,000 Poles killed in 1943-44 by Ukrainian nationalists in the Volhynia Massacre. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visited massacre sites and cemeteries. Polish and Ukrainian church leaders held a joint reconciliatory religious service.

