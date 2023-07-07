Germany, Austria issue warning to elderly and infirm as heatwave rolls in

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has warned the elderly, people with health conditions, pregnant women and parents with young children to seek out cool places amid forecasts for temperatures as high as 37 Celsius (99 Fahrenheit) over the weekend. Germany’s Health Ministry urged people to stay indoors, consume enough liquids and avoid strenuous activity, particularly during the day. Austria, where temperatures are expected to reach 35 Celsius on Monday, advertised a free hotline for people to get tips on how to cope with the heat. Each year, thousands of people across Europe die during heat waves, a problem that experts say will only increase due to climate change.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.